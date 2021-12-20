POLLOCK, Susan Bolgla



Susan Bolgla Pollock, 73, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on December 18, 2021. She grew up in Augusta, Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1970. She was involved in elementary education throughout her career, including serving as the founding Director of the Temple Sinai Preschool. Susan is survived by her husband, Stanley Harold Pollock, her son Mark Pollock (Keri), her daughter Jennifer Bender (Mike), and her daughter, Brittany Pollock. Other survivors are her brothers, Harvey Bolgla (Robert), Mitchell Bolgla (Michele), and her sisters, Beth Bolgla (Jack) and Jan Bolgla (Bob), and four grandchildren. Susan is predeceased by her parents, Dr. Benjamin Bolgla and Raiza Bolgla Berg. The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Congregation Or Hadash, 7460 Trowbridge Road, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328, with burial following at North Atlanta Memorial Park. Rabbi Lauren Henderson will officiate. Arrangements by Dressler's 770-451-4999.

