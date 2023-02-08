X
Pollock, Stanley

Obituaries
1 hour ago

POLLOCK, Stanley Harold

Stanley Harold Pollock, age 74, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He grew up in Atlanta, Georgia attended Grady High School and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1970. He then went on to law school at Mercer University School of Law in Macon, Georgia and had a long career in regulatory banking law. Stanley was also known as "Coach Pollock" from his many years of coaching youth sports at the Atlanta Jewish Community Center. He loved playing golf, vacationing in the Florida Keys and Georgia Bulldog sports. He was a loyal and devoted husband, father and grandfather and a compassionate friend to many. Stanley is survived by his son, Mark Pollock (Keri); his daughter, Jennifer Bender (Mike); and his daughter, Brittany Pollock. Other survivors include his four grandchildren: Hannah and Sydney Bender, and Max and Sarah Pollock. Stanley was predeceased by his loving wife, Susan Bolgla Pollock; and by his parents, Max Pollock and Gloria Axelrod Pollock. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Congregation Or Hadash, 7460 Trowbridge Road, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328, with a burial following at noon at North Atlanta Memorial Park. Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal will officiate. Arrangements by Dressler's 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

