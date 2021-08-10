ajc logo
Pollock, Rosa

Obituaries
POLLOCK, Rosa

Rosa Mae Pollock transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Bethany Baptist Church, 1109 McDaniel St. S.W., Atlanta. Instate 9:30 AM. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Martellar Pollock, Jr. at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Today, public view from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Services will be live streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

