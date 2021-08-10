POLLOCK, Rosa



Rosa Mae Pollock transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Bethany Baptist Church, 1109 McDaniel St. S.W., Atlanta. Instate 9:30 AM. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Martellar Pollock, Jr. at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Today, public view from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Services will be live streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



