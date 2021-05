<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">POLLOCK, Bryan Lorne<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Bryan Lorne Pollock, born November 9, 1946, passed away May 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jonsie Brough Pollock; and daughters, Shanon Pollock Woolf and Dana Pollock Black.<br/><br/>Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Andrew's in the Pines, Peachtree City, GA. Under the direction of Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory, Peachtree City, GA.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLcarmichaelhemperleyptc.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>