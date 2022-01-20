POLLARD, Reginald



Mr. Reginald Bernard Pollard I of Atlanta, GA, departed this life Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Celebration of Life Service is PRIVATE but can be viewed virtually on The Enon Church YouTube Channel at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The Sacred PUBLIC Viewing of the remains will follow from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM at The Enon Church, 3550 Enon Road, Atlanta, GA. Family and Friends will assemble at the church at 12:30 PM for the processional to Westview Cemetery for the entombment. Face coverings are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Enon Church or The JLP Scholarship Fund in memory of Reginald B. Pollard.

