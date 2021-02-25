Pollard, Nancy

POLLARD (GOREN), Nancy Diane



Nancy Diane Goren Pollard was born January 20, 1945 to Rhoda and Marvin Goren, while he was stationed at an Air Force base in Big Spring, TX during the waning days of WW2. She died peacefully on February 24th, 2021 in her home in Atlanta, GA surrounded by her loving family and loyal Shih Tzu, Paisley.



Nancy was a California girl at heart. She grew up on Rodeo Drive (before it was "Rodeo Drive!") and was the student speaker at her Beverly Hills High School graduation in 1962. After graduating from UCLA, where she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, in 1966, she began her career as a second-grade schoolteacher in Daly City, CA.



She married Zane Pollard, the love of her life, on June 25, 1967, and they spent 53 wonderful years together- time that included living in Japan in 1968 while Zane was on tour of duty in Vietnam. Nancy and Zane moved "South" in 1974 with their two young boys to settle in Atlanta.



Nancy's calling and life's work was raising and running the family, and she excelled at it. She was deeply literate and instilled a rich appreciation for history, English, music (she was an excellent pianist) and the pursuit of a life of learning into her children and grandchildren. She was a gifted artist whose creativity could enhance any event.



Nancy was also a known wordsmith and skilled performer and she both composed and starred in a wide variety of performances including family holiday celebrations, weddings, and synagogue events that could be described as nothing short of sheer brilliance. Her most famous role was that of Moses, which she took on to deliver her annual Passover Seder rap, retelling the story of the Exodus with her unique flair. She had her own special sense of humor and a legendary laugh. She was an avid gardener and a lover of animals, including many dogs over the years—dogs that loved her as much as she loved them.



In the late-1970's, Nancy volunteered extensively settling Russian Jewish immigrants into the community and helping them obtain housing and employment. She was a longtime docent at the Bremen Holocaust Museum and the Anne Frank Museum.



Nancy was most happy on family trips to the beach with her children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. She was completely devoted to her grandchildren and even had the joy of taking them on trips to NYC, Washington DC, and Philadelphia, always with the intent of instilling a love of country and patriotism.



It would be hard to overstate the void left by her worldly departure, but her incredible and indelible legacy will reverberate through future Pollard family generations.



Nancy is survived by her devoted husband Zane, son, Dylan Pollard, of Marin County, CA, son and daughter- in-law Derek and Jill Pollard of Atlanta, and Nancy and Zane's beloved grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Huck White of Wayland, MA and Linda and Ned Congdon of Danville, CA, and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy and Jerry Dubrof of Alpharetta, GA and Babs and Rob Jackson, of Alexandria, VA, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.



Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Anne Frank in the World: 1929-1945 Museum at 5920 Roswell Road, Unit 209, Atlanta, GA 30328. A private funeral will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 25th. To view a livestream of the funeral, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

