<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">POLLARD, Aubrey<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Homegoing Services for Mr. Aubrey Wayne Pollard "Smitty," will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King, Jr. Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Viewing will be Friday, May 7, 2021, 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM.</font><br/>