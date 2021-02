POLK, Margaree Calloway



Margaree Calloway Polk of Douglasville, GA, 91, passed away February 17th, 2021. Funeral Services will be held Friday February 26th, 2021 at Central Holiness Church 1069 Washington St. SW Atlanta, GA 30315. Viewing today from 12 PM to 6 PM. Family hour from 4 PM to 6 PM. Service entrusted to Hollifield Mortuary Inc.1296 Hollywood Rd Atlanta, GA 30318.



404-799-8676.