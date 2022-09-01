POLING, Thomas Neil



Thomas Neil Poling was a husband, father, grandfather and friend who passed away on August 17, 2022 after returning from the trip of a lifetime with his wife of more than 47 years. He was 67 years old.



Neil made his career in the transportation industry and worked for MARTA for more than 20 years. He was responsible for implementing the fare collection system (Breeze), giving him specialized experience that would ultimately cause him to relocate to San Francisco to help MUNI in the same capacity.



After retiring from his professional life, he became a grandfather, moved to the coast of Monterey, CA and volunteered.



Neil was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret "Peggy", and father, Ellis "Ray" Poling. He is survived by his wife, of 47 years, Becky Poling (Marina, CA); his sister, Susan Wilson (Lakeland, FL); his two sons and daughters-in-law, Matt and Natalie Poling (Carmel, CA), Ryan and Melissa Poling (Pacifica, CA); and grandchildren Jake (9), Katie (4) and Jamison (2).

