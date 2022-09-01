ajc logo
X

Poling, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

POLING, Thomas Neil

Thomas Neil Poling was a husband, father, grandfather and friend who passed away on August 17, 2022 after returning from the trip of a lifetime with his wife of more than 47 years. He was 67 years old.

Neil made his career in the transportation industry and worked for MARTA for more than 20 years. He was responsible for implementing the fare collection system (Breeze), giving him specialized experience that would ultimately cause him to relocate to San Francisco to help MUNI in the same capacity.

After retiring from his professional life, he became a grandfather, moved to the coast of Monterey, CA and volunteered.

Neil was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret "Peggy", and father, Ellis "Ray" Poling. He is survived by his wife, of 47 years, Becky Poling (Marina, CA); his sister, Susan Wilson (Lakeland, FL); his two sons and daughters-in-law, Matt and Natalie Poling (Carmel, CA), Ryan and Melissa Poling (Pacifica, CA); and grandchildren Jake (9), Katie (4) and Jamison (2).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Abrams, Warnock to team up after questions of ticket unity 19h ago
Ronald Acuna: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it
2h ago
Whistleblower lawsuit against Fulton DA claims misuse of funds
12h ago
CONFIRMED: Wellstar to close Atlanta Medical Center
5h ago
CONFIRMED: Wellstar to close Atlanta Medical Center
5h ago
Marietta High principal takes new job; district names interim leader
5h ago
The Latest
Martin, Donald
2h ago
Mize, Jan
2h ago
Campbell, Robert
2h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top