POLESNAK, Susan Cameron



Susan Cameron Polesnak, 70 ½ years old, of Charlotte, NC passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021. Susan is predeceased by her parents, Claudia and John Cameron; parents-in-law, Mary and Milton Polesnak; sister-in-law, Patricia Chura; and many other special family members. She is survived by her loving family; husband, Michael Polesnak; sister, Virginia Cameron James of Marietta, GA; brother, John Cameron, Jr. (Yvonne) of Kennesaw, GA; two brothers-in-law, Bill (Merry) Polesnak of Troy, MI and John (Lori) Polesnak of Fairport, NY; nieces and nephew, Erin, Breanna, Kate, Karen, Anne, Michelle, and John; and many relatives and dear friends.



Susan was born in Mesa, AZ on June 30, 1950. Her father's work took the family from Arizona, to Texas, New Mexico and Florida – before moving to Marietta, GA for his job at Lockheed-GA. Susan graduated from Marietta High School and attended the University of Georgia, in Athens, GA, where she met her husband, Mike, who was attending the Navy Supply Corps School in Athens. She and Mike married after his Navy service and settled in the Rochester, NY area. She completed her bachelor's degree at SUNY Brockport College. Mike's career as a CPA with Deloitte took them to Richmond, VA, where Susan completed her Masters in Business Administration degree at the College of William & Mary. Susan was very active in campus activities throughout her college studies and was twice named to "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities" in recognition of her many achievements.



Family was most important to Susan. Susan's husband, Mike, was her best friend, love of her life, and trusted partner in their life's journey together. While she and Mike lived away from their families for their 46 years of marriage, they enjoyed visiting or vacationing with family whenever they could. In addition to visiting with family in Georgia and New York, Susan and Mike spent memorable vacations with family members – especially her mother, Claudia - in New York; Canada; Arizona; Williamsburg and Charlottesville, Virginia; Carolinas cities and beaches, including Mullins, Shallotte, Raleigh, Asheville, Columbia, Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Folly Beach; Nashville, Tennessee; and Florida – especially Disney World. At Susan's request, there will be no funeral services. Those wishing may make contributions to a charity of their choice, in Susan's memory.

