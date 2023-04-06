POLAK, Jay Arthur



Jay Arthur Polak passed March 6, 2023. Jay was born in NYC and raised in the Bronx by his beloved mother, Anne Rhoda Polak (Silverman), and his father, Sidney Polak.



Jay spent his first several years of college at Utica College of Syracuse University, a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, and graduated from the University of Miami with a BA in History. He obtained a Master of Education from the University of Florida, and an Education Specialist certificate from GSU.



At UF, Jay met Meraida Golden via the manager of a Pizza Hut where they both worked during different time periods. After their second date, they decided to get married and from September 1, 1974, they were together nearly every day.



Jay worked as a Special Ed. teacher for over 40 years, specializing in children with behavior disorders. He gained true enjoyment from coaching. During his long career, he coached football, baseball, golf, tennis, swimming, and his biggest love, soccer. Towards the end of his career, he focused on women's soccer at Grayson and Druid Hills High schools and loved connecting with students through sports.



Jay is survived by his cherished wife of 48 years, Meraida; his daughters, Rachel Lusk (Aaron) and Jes Ball (Andrew); and his treasured grandsons, Henry Lusk (7), Beauregard Ball (5), and Fitzgerald Ball (3).



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Emory ALS Center in Jay Polak's memory.

