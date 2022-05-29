POIRIER, Gertrude Hildegarde Thompson



Gertrude "Tommie" Poirier, 99, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away peacefully in her home on May 25, 2022.



Tommie was predeceased by her of husband of 56 years, Lyle Bernard "Jeff" Poirier.



She is survived by her daughter, Dana Kirsten Poirier Mowrer and her husband, Michael Mowrer of Fernandina Beach, FL; her son, Jeffrey Joel Poirier of Atlanta and her daughter, Michele Marie Poirier of Sandy Springs. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Kirsten Lindsay of Charleston, SC and Keri Mowrer of Indialantic, FL; as well as her great-grandchildren, Kelsey Layne Parker and her husband, Jeremiah Parker of Covington, GA; Emma Elizabeth Lindsay of Charleston, SC; Matthew George Dawkins of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Michael Benjamin Lindsay of Newberry, SC; and Jackson Brice Dawkins of Indialantic, FL. She remained close to her niece Barbara Danelia Gilbertson of Kansas City, MI.



Tommie was born in Kansas City, KS on August 20, 1922 to Emma Danelia Thompson and Carl Thompson. Most of her childhood and teenage years were spent in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. She was very active in her church, Emanuel Lutheran Church along with her siblings (all now deceased), Walter, Wilbert and Hulda Thompson. Both of her parents immigrated to the U.S. from the Smaland province of Sweden.



Tommie was known for her innate sense of humor, her devotion to her family, and her independent sense of adventure.



She was fortunate to have lived in many places during her long life: Grand Rapids, Michigan, London, England, Atlanta, Georgia, Cleveland, Tennessee and Fernandina Beach Florida.



Much of her life was devoted to her church membership, particularly as a Charter member of the Lutheran Church of the Apostles in Sandy Springs, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Atlanta and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Fernandina Beach.



She took up oil painting in 2006 at the age of 84 and completed portraits of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took lessons at the Benson Center in Sandy Springs, where see enjoyed her instructors and fellow artist friends.



Her family is grateful for the help they have received from Compassion Home Care and Agape Hospice. She especially enjoyed her longtime caregivers Martha Hobbs and Kady Johnson.



A graveside service will be held in Fernandina Beach in near future to celebrate her life. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Friends of Benson, Dorothy Benson Senior Center or to The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Atlanta.



