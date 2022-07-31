Pogrelis, Deborah

POGRELIS, Dr. Deborah



Dr. Deborah A. Pogrelis, age 70, passed away peacefully July 28, 2022 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Dr. Deb, as she was affectionately known, had been battling heart failure for quite a few years. She was born March 19, 1952 in Missouri, the daughter of William Thrower and Ann (Bangert) Statler.



Dr. Deb graduated from Poplar Bluff High School, Class of 1970. Following graduation she moved to St. Louis and attended Washington University before moving to Georgia to pursue her studies to become a chiropractor. She devoted her life to the chiropractic profession and worked tirelessly for the advancement of the profession and Life University. She practiced privately and was also an educator and administrator at Life University in their College of Chiropractic. After retirement, she served on the Board of Trustees and also served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dr. Deb enjoyed scuba diving, live music and spending time with her children, pets Percy and Biscuit, and her cherished friends.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Susan. Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Zoe Pogrelis and her fiancé Antoine of Woodstock, GA; her son, Eric Pogrelis and his wife Chaz of Amsterdam, Netherlands; and her son, Asa Pogrelis and his wife Tracy of Portland, OR.



A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Those who wish to remember Dr. Deb in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Life University's Office of Advancement at the following: Advancement@Life.edu or 800-543-3203.

