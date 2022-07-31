ajc logo
X

Pogrelis, Deborah

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

POGRELIS, Dr. Deborah

Dr. Deborah A. Pogrelis, age 70, passed away peacefully July 28, 2022 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Dr. Deb, as she was affectionately known, had been battling heart failure for quite a few years. She was born March 19, 1952 in Missouri, the daughter of William Thrower and Ann (Bangert) Statler.

Dr. Deb graduated from Poplar Bluff High School, Class of 1970. Following graduation she moved to St. Louis and attended Washington University before moving to Georgia to pursue her studies to become a chiropractor. She devoted her life to the chiropractic profession and worked tirelessly for the advancement of the profession and Life University. She practiced privately and was also an educator and administrator at Life University in their College of Chiropractic. After retirement, she served on the Board of Trustees and also served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dr. Deb enjoyed scuba diving, live music and spending time with her children, pets Percy and Biscuit, and her cherished friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Susan. Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Zoe Pogrelis and her fiancé Antoine of Woodstock, GA; her son, Eric Pogrelis and his wife Chaz of Amsterdam, Netherlands; and her son, Asa Pogrelis and his wife Tracy of Portland, OR.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Those who wish to remember Dr. Deb in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Life University's Office of Advancement at the following: Advancement@Life.edu or 800-543-3203.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck6h ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
6h ago
Illinois ticket wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot; 2 Ga. tickets nab $1M each
13h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre, Joe Adcock go into Braves Hall of Fame
5h ago
The Latest
Griffin, Jean
Johnson, James
1h ago
Gogel, Ruth
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top