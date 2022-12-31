ajc logo
Podber, Phyllis

PODBER (SONSHEIN), Phyllis

Phyllis Sonshein Podber, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2022 at the age of 94. Born in Seidlice, Poland on August 22, 1928, Phyllis and her mother, father, and brother were captured by the Russians during World War II and taken to a workcamp in Siberia. After losing her father, Alter Reuvan, she survived the Holocaust with her mother and brother and arrived at a Displaced Persons Camp in Ulm, Germany where she met and married the love of her life, Abe Podber. Thanks to the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, they received a sponsorship to immigrate to the United States – the golden ticket to the American Dream. They moved to Atlanta in 1949 to start a family and build a new life. Phyllis is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years; her mother, Pesa Garber; and brother, Irving Sonshein. She is survived by her three sons, Arnold (Barbara), Morris (Ann), and Jacob; grandchildren, Alissa Aronoff (Josh), Adam Podber, Rachel Kennison (Alex), Wendy Podber; sister-in-law, Margie Sonshein; and many loving nieces and nephews. Her greatest pleasures were spending time with her grandchildren, cooking traditional Jewish meals, socializing at her synagogue, and walking for exercise with her husband, Abe and friends at the mall. Phyllis' family is forever indebted to her incredible caregivers for their support, devotion and companionship that enhanced her life. Condolences online at www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Ari Kaiman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Phyllis' memory to Congregation Shearith Israel, The Breman Holocaust Museum or Holocaust Museum LA. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

