Plummer, Richard

PLUMMER, ll, Richard T.



Richard "Dick" passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 27, 2022. Dick was raised in Milwaukee, WI before attending Cornell University. He took great pride in flying the F104 for the Air Force and Navy Reserves. He notably designed and built homes throughout the Atlanta area.



Dick's quick wit, fierce determination, and sense of humor will be greatly missed. He is survived by wife, Jody Plummer; his children, Jean (William Jr.) Daniel, Gail (Bradley) Jones, Leigh (Jeffery) Balberde and Richard Plummer III; his grandchildren, Jessica (Lyle) Gerard, William III (Brittney) Daniel, Elizabeth Daniel, Wells Jones, Ansley Balberde, Clyde Plummer, and Clementine Plummer; his great-grandson, Westin Gerard; former wife and mother of his children, Joanne Carlton. He also leaves behind many other relatives and good friends. A private gathering will be held, view SpringGrove.org.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: http://chattnaturecenter.org/support-us/donate/

