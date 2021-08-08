PLOTT, Donald Odell



Donald "Don" Odell Plott, 92, of Ranger, GA went to be with the Lord July 28, 2021. Don was born April 12, 1929 in Chatsworth, GA to the late Dallas E. Plott and Mary Blanche Groves Plott. Don was preceded in death by his brothers Emmett Plott, Charles Plott, James Plott, Bobby Plott, Bud Plott, H.L. Plott and grandchild Andrea McNabb.



He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Hood Plott of Ranger, GA, sister Juanita (Jan) Huggins of Tunnel Hill, GA, and four children; Donna Plott Blankenship and her husband Darin of South Carolina, Joy Plott Strickland and her husband Keith of Smyrna, GA, Tiffany Plott Redman of Ranger, GA, and Donald (Don) Plott, Jr. and his husband Larry of Atlanta, GA. Don has many nieces, nephews, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



Don is a Korean War Veteran and was awarded a Purple Heart during his service. He was a master craftsman and business owner in Smyrna, GA for over 35 years. Don was a loving father, husband, and great friend to so many over the years. He was a very humble man that will never be forgotten and always missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, Howell Mill Road in the name of Donald Odell Plott.



A private graveside service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery.



A private graveside service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery.

Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the family.


