PLEMMONS, Gwen Jefferson



Gwen Jefferson Plemmons died peacefully on May 16, 2021 of complications suffered from a fall at her Roswell home. Gwen was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and true friend during her 96 years of a great life lived with love for others. Gwen was born in Ellendale, North Dakota, lived several years as a child in Yellowstone National Park where her father was a meteorologist. After moving to Atlanta, she attended Bessie Tift Women's College and then UGA. After her return to Atlanta, she raised her two daughters and was the office manager for many years for what is now Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic. She was a strong, vibrant woman, living independently in her own home where she continued to actively entertain friends and neighbors. She was known as a wonderful cook and famous for her banana bread and homemade peanut brittle. Gwen was a woman of strong faith, and widely shared and demonstrated her faith and no-nonsense approach to life and loving others. One of her greatest joys was being a part of her great grandchildren's lives. She also treasured two trips to France in the company of both her daughters, Carol and Holly. They saw the best of the countryside in Provence, the Loire Valley, Normandy, and Paris. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. Plemmons (Buster) and her granddaughter, Catherine C. Cocke and her husband, Byron Cocke. She is survived by daughters, Carol S. Mitchell (Louis) - Roswell, and Holly S. Montford – Savannah; stepsons Phil Plemmons and family – Florida, and Kerry Plemmons and family – Georgia; grandsons John P. Mitchell – Roswell, and Ernest V. Montford, Jr. – California; great grandchildren, Finn, Eugenia, Estella, Symmes and Saint Cocke – New York.



A memorial service will be held for Gwen, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you remember Gwen by paying it forward with love.

