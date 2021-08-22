Player, Susan

PLAYER (BOODIN), Susan



Susan Boodin Player, age 81 passed away August 15, 2021.



Susan was born on December 4, 1939 to Dr. John Emil Boodin and Dorothy Tinley Boodin in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1957, the same year she was Queen of the Evanston 4th of July parade led by Walt Disney, Grand Marshall. Susan graduated from the University of Illinois in 1961 with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. As a senior, Susan was pictured in the Illini yearbook in Who's Who at Illinois and was honored as one of the top 100 graduates. In 1968, Susan and her family moved to Atlanta, GA where she was President of the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club, President of Atlanta Panhellenic, and very involved in the Young Matrons Circle for Tallulah Falls School. She was an avid fisherman and fished all over the United States and New Zealand.



Susan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul Edward Player, whom she married in 1961, and her children, daughter Laura Player Thompson; son Charles Boodin Player; daughter-in-law Margaret Ann Player; and grandchildren John Hunter Player, Patrick Adam Thompson, Jennifer Ray Player, and Kathryn Elizabeth Thompson. Susan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



She enjoyed arranging flowers, keeping up with the weather, discussing history, and indulging on her favorite thing in life ... desserts. To honor Susan, treat yourself to a delicious dessert and remember how much she loved them.



The family would like to thank the wonderful support and love from the personnel at The Crossings at Bon Air, where Susan and Paul have called home for the past 18 months after relocating from Atlanta, GA.



A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in hope of supporting and honoring the heroic caregivers.

