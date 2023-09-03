PLAYER, Paul Edward



Paul Edward Player, age 85, passed away August 24, 2023. Paul was born on August 20, 1938, to John Milton Player and Marian Lake Player in Wheaton, IL. He graduated from Wheaton High School in 1956, and the University of Illinois in 1961, with degree in Physical Education. Paul was a proud member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity. While in college, Paul met and married Susan Boodin Player. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before her death, in August 2021. Paul and Susan moved to Atlanta, GA, in 1968, with Paul working for Jantzen selling men's swimwear, sweaters, and sportwear. His competitive nature, work ethic, and passion led Paul to be awarded the honor of Salesman of the Year several years during his career. Paul was Chairman of the DeKalb County Planning Commission, and President of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association. He was a member of Cherokee Town & Country Club, and Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Paul was an avid golfer taking the opportunity to play all over the world. He enjoyed being a member of the Southern Seniors after retiring. When the NFL added an expansion team in Atlanta, Paul was thrilled to be able to purchase season tickets. Every year he kept his tickets and cheered intensely hoping his team would win a Super Bowl. Paul remained a loyal Atlanta Falcons fan refusing to give up on his team after moving to Virginia. Paul is survived by his daughter, Laura Player Thompson; son, Charles Boodin Player; daughter-in-law, Margaret Ann Player; grandchildren, John Hunter Player, Patrick Adam Thompson, Jennifer Ray Player, Kathryn Elizabeth Thompson; and sisters, Virginia Player Welch and Lora Lee Player Buchta. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John (Jack) Milton Player; and his sister, Milly Player Anliker. The family would like to thank the wonderful support and love from the Memory Care personnel led by Tony, at The Crossroads at Bon Air with sincere appreciation for YoYo, Joyce, Shyca, and Linda, who went above and beyond providing care for Paul. A Celebration of Life for Paul and Susan will be held in Atlanta, GA, in March 2024. Contact Laura for details if you are interested in attending. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com