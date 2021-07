PLANT, Donte



Mr. Donte Plant, age 20, of Atlanta, GA died on July 10, 2021. Services Sat., July 24, 2021 at 1 PM at The Good Church, 2100 Abner Place, Atlanta, GA 30314, Rev. Jarius Dorsey, Pastor; Rev. L.J. Character, Eulogist. Viewing Fri., July 23, 2021 from 3-7 PM at The Good Church. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0066.