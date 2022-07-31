PLANKENHORN, Andrew "Andy"



Andrew "Andy" R. Plankenhorn, 94, died peacefully on July 29, 2022 at his home in Decatur. After retiring from the Atlanta City School System, he traveled extensively with Louise, his wife of nearly 60 years until she passed away in 2013. Andy volunteered for 20 years at the Fernbank Natural History Museum and helped for many years at the Decatur Library book sales. Most recently, he enjoyed being a volunteer at Woodlands Garden, where he donated his time and gardening expertise, as well as endowing the fern garden at the new Woodlands entrance. He treasured the time spent tending his beautiful yard, birdwatching, and spending time with his family. Andy was beloved for his positive outlook on life, his willingness to help those in need, and his sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Andy is survived by his three daughters, Lynn, Patty and Amy, sons-in-law Wayne and David, and two granddaughters, Rebecca and Jamie. He will have a private burial with a celebration of his life scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Woodlands Garden in Decatur or the charity of your choice.



