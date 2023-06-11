PLACERES, Orestes



Of Atlanta, born April 21, 1934, passed June 6, 2023. Whether you called him Rusty or Orestes, you knew you were calling on someone you could count on.



A man who loved life, and lived his life unapologetically, Orestes shared his light with countless people from all walks of life.



With humble beginnings in Matanzas, Cuba, fighting for freedom for his people through a twist of fate, he ended up in Atlanta, where he established roots and founded the highly successful Quality Painters Co. A pioneer for Latinos in the Atlanta area, and later for the Jehova Witness Spanish congregation in Buckhead, he will be missed by many.



He is survived by his spouse, Ana Placeres; and children, Orestes, Robert, Elma, Stuart and Terry.





