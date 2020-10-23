PITTS, Terrell D.
Age 32, of Decatur, passed October 14, 2020. Celebration of Life October 23, 11 AM at F.L. Sims Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.
Funeral Home Information
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Decatur
3318 Glenwood Rd
