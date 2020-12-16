Pittman, Thomas

PITTMAN, Jr., Thomas Martin



Thomas Martin Pittman Jr. of Nicholson, GA age 80 passed away and went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 13, 2020 at his home in Nicholson, GA. Tommy was born January 5, 1940 in Atlanta, GA. He was the youngest and only son born to Thomas Sr. And Cora Pittman. Tommy was married to Bessie A. Pittman for 50 wonderful and loving years. They had three daughters Deborah P. Krieger (Rick), Diane P. Komisarow, Denise P. Howard (Kelly). They had one son Lamar Pittman (Vickie). Tommy and Bessie had 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is survived two sisters Dorothy Rogers of Marietta, GA and Mary Smith of Snellville, GA. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Tommy loved his pets; he had a beautiful golden retriever named Duke that was always by his side. He retired from Riverside Manufacturing in Atlanta, GA. Tommy loved traveling with Bessie when they retired and enjoying spend time with each other. He was a country music fan and was always listening to his huge collection of old rock 'n' roll and country albums and radio playing country music. Tommy enjoyed working in his flower gardens and keeping his lawn perfectly manicured. He was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed baking all kind of wonderful sweet treats at Christmas time with his wife Bessie. Tommy will be honored with a private family gathering grave side service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA. Arrangements are being held by A.S. Turner Funeral Home and Crematory.

