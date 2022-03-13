Pittman, Norma

PITTMAN (MATTHEWS), Norma June



Norma June (Matthews) Pittman, of Riverdale, GA, died peacefully near her son Russell's home in Takoma Park, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. Born on June 2, 1927, in Kansas City, MO. Devoted wife of Malcolm Pittman Jr. (1924-2014); loving mother of sons Malcolm Pittman III and Russell Pittman and exchange student "son" Rafael Vargas. She grew up in Kansas City with three brothers (two of whom died in childhood) and four sisters, one of whom, Jane Klinge, died there last year, and another, Charlotte Lilla, survives her and still lives there. She and Malcolm married in 1947. They moved first to Des Moines, Iowa, then to Jacksonville, FL, as Malcolm got better jobs at insurance companies, before moving to Atlanta, GA in 1960. They lived and raised their family in Sandy Springs before moving to Riverdale in 1975. June devoted most of her time to caring for her family. She loved cooking, baking, and sewing; she was known for her desserts (especially orange bonbon cake), which were a challenge to Malcolm's waistline, and her homemade bread (before it was trendy). She was an active member of Central Congregational Church in Atlanta, singing in the adult choir and directing the children's choir (in which her sons sang alto and soprano). She became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1975 and for many years was a devoted member of the North Riverdale congregation. Her congregation became a central part of her life, and after her husband's death especially, the love and support of congregation members allowed her to stay in her own home for many years. Her final months were spent at the wonderful Parry Home in Silver Spring, MD. Survivors are sons Malcolm III (Ellen Mayer) of Cambridge, MA, Russell (Karen) of Takoma Park, MD, and Rafael A. Vargas S. of Heredia, Costa Rica; grandchildren Rosa Pittman of Takoma Park, MD, Jessica Pittman (Reuben Johnson) of St. Louis, MO, Timothy Pittman (Kent McCullough) of Washington, DC, Genevra Pittman (Joseph Borkowski) of Medford, MA, and Nicholas Pittman (Kim Etingoff) of Somerville, MA; and great-grandchildren Theodore Johnson and Elijah Johnson of St. Louis, MO, Elise Borkowski of Medford, MA, and Jamie Etingoff of Somerville, MA.



Donations in her name may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses at donate.jw.org. Donations may be specified either for worldwide work or for the North Riverdale GA congregation.

