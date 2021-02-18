PITTMAN, Lee Hoyt



Lee Hoyt Pittman, age 89, of Lithia Springs passed away February 16th, 2021. He retired from the State of Georgia, Georgia Building Authority. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Lee grew up in Whittier Mill Village, Atlanta where he learned to play baseball and became a highly skilled pitcher. Lee was an honorable hard worker. He was selfless, loving and devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Alice Faye Pittman; mother, Sally Fox Pittman; father, Willie C. Pittman; brothers, Willie "W.C." Carroll AKA Dub and Claude Irvin Pittman. Lee is survived by his sons, Lee Pittman, Joseph Mark Pittman, and Jerry Pittman; granddaughters, Amber (Wesley) Rhodes and Sky Gadd (Jacob Hurley); grandsons, Tracy and Cody Pittman; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Connor, and Bryce Rhodes; Josiah Hurley; brother, Ronnie (Doris) Pittman. Funeral Services will be held Saturday 1:00 PM at Davis- Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00-1:00 PM prior to the service. Anyone wishing to view the service virtually may do so via a livestream video that will appear on Lee's tribute page during the listed service time. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com.

