PITTMAN, Kenneth Wayne



Kenneth Wayne Pittman, 76, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on March 13, 2022 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jean, his mother, siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends and neighbors.



He was born to parents, Kenneth and Annie Pittman, on March 12, 1946 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was married to his loving wife Jean for 42 years, who survives him. Wayne is also survived by his mother, Annie Pittman; Sisters, Mary Ann Skelton and Janice (Fred) Adkins; Brother, Richard (Vicky) Pittman; Daughters, Tammora Wheeler and Angela (Alan) Brock; Sons, Joshua Pittman and Kenneth (Jenn) Pittman; Grandchildren Madison, Keely and Grey; also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Wayne was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Pittman.



Wayne had just celebrated his 76th birthday with loved ones, eating dinner from his favorite seafood restaurant and eating a scrumptious ice cream cake. He loved his family and will be forever in their hearts.

