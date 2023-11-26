Pittard, Roberta

PITTARD (ZIMMERMAN), Roberta Patricia "Pat"



Roberta Patricia Zimmerman "Pat" Pittard was born on January 4, 1943. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Boone Zimmerman, and mother, Roberta Louise McEachren Zimmerman. Pat is survived by her husband, Charles Chichester Pittard, Jr.; her three children, Charles III (Chad), Laurie Pittard Kimbell, and Todd; and grandchildren, Conoly and Katherine Kimbell.



Pat grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School, the home of the "Flying L's". She attended the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and graduated in 1965 with degree in Education. During her sophomore year at UGA, she met Charles at a Coke machine in Park Hall, who became her cherished husband of 58 years.



After UGA, Pat taught elementary school before retiring to care for her three children full-time. Once her children were grown, she returned to the classroom as a special education paraprofessional at Dunwoody High School. Pat believed that there was no such thing as other people's children and cared for all who came across her path.



Pat was a member of Dunwoody Methodist Church for 48 years, serving as a volunteer in several ministry areas. Throughout her life, she enjoyed hobbies such as tennis, golf, bridge, and traveling with family and friends. She relished the role of doting grandmother to Conoly and Katie.



Having experienced the loss of her parents at an early age, Pat carried a unique perspective that allowed her to appreciate her life and loved ones deeply. Her faith in Jesus Christ carried her through all of life's challenges with strength, resolve, and grace.



Pat passed away at home, in the presence of her family, who will miss her dearly.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com