Pittard, Harold

2 hours ago

PITTARD, Harold "Hal"

Harold F. "Hal" Pittard, of Edgewater, FL, passed away on March 9, 2022. Originally from Atlanta, GA, he had resided in Florida since 2006. He was a graduate of West Fulton High School in Atlanta and University of Georgia in Athens where he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was a veteran of WWII, having served in the Army Air Force in the Pacific Theater. He then became a professional dancer, performing with The Atlanta Ballet and The Atlanta Theater Under the Stars. He toured the world for years, including Russia in 1960, in "My Fair Lady". He retired from the Fulton County Tax Department in 1988 after 20 years employment. Graveside services and interment will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-435-4467.




