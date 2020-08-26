PITTARD, Betty Carole "Elizabeth" Betty "Elizabeth" Carole Pittard, age 81 of Atlanta, Georgia passed away at home on August 21, 2020. She is survived by her two sons Tracy and Steve Pittard both of Atlanta. She was politically active in the 1960s and volunteered in support of the Civil Rights movement. In the 70s she became an ophthalmic technician and remained in the field until her retirement in 2006. She enjoyed experimenting with new recipes, reading books on spirituality, taking care of her cats, and watching classic movies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carole to benefit the American Cancer Society. In accordance with her wishes, the family will arrange for a future memorial celebration.

