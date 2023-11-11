PITT, Willard Rodney



July 2, 1953 - October 26, 2023



Willard Rodney Pitt, founder and owner of Willard Pitt Curtain Makers, LLC, age 70, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2023 in Atlanta.



A Master Curtain Maker, Willard was awarded the prestigious Institute of Classical Architecture and Art Phillip Trammell Shutze Award in the category of Artisan/Craftsman in 2022.



Growing up in Calgary, Canada, Willard began sewing as a child, making his first pair of curtains on a Ping-Pong table at 16. He moved to Atlanta to attend and graduate from Massey Business College now, The Art Institute of Atlanta with a degree in Fashion Design.



In the early 1980's, Willard was hired by the respected and popular Country French boutique, Pierre Deux, which became a mentor and supporter of Willard's rare talent with the needle and his meticulous eye for detail. His first published work for curtain making was in "Architectural Digest".



In 1991, Willard Pitt Curtain Makers LLC was formed. His company has worked with the leading interior designers in the country and has been featured in national publications from "Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles", "Veranda", "Southern Accents", "Milieu", "Luxe" and many more.



A gentle Gentleman, Willard was respected as a man of integrity and loyalty, a quiet leader, and a gifted talent who created thousands of the most beautiful curtains that grace homes, clubs, and businesses all over America.



Willard Rodney Pitt was born on July 2, 1953, to Kay and William Pitt, both deceased. He is survived by sisters, Sherry Pitt (Ann), Colleen Pitt Kohlman (Ken); and nieces, Kara Kohlman and Casey Kohlman.



Willard also leaves his devoted work family, Tu Vu (Production manager and protégé), David and Noah Stallworth, Rusty Hargraves, and his team of loyal cutters, sewers, and seamstresses (all with their own special talents), and his beloved Blenheim Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Mike and Joey.



Willard wrote a short personal history for the Shutze Awards in 2022 saying, "Share what you know with the next generation. All the people who have worked with me over the years have gained more in the craft of sewing than when they started. That makes me very happy."



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Atlanta Humane Society, P.O. Box 746181, Atlanta, Georgia 30374





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