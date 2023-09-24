Pitt, George

1 hour ago
PITT, Jr., George

George Edward Pitt Jr, "Ed", 89, of Marietta, GA, passed away on September 18, 2023.

Ed was born on Jan 24, 1934 to George Pitt, Sr. and Virginia Pitt in Atlanta, GA. Ed received his GED and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, where he achieved a rank of Airman First Class as a Flight Mechanic. He later served in the Air Force Reserves. Ed also attended college at Florida State University.

After attending FSU he spent much of his career as a Gunsmith. He worked for various Gun stores in Atlanta throughout his career finally making The Gun Room in Smyrna, GA, his home. From The Gun Room he worked for Lockheed Martin then onto Glock, Inc. where he retired as an Operations Manager.

In 1961, Ed married Jackie Miller. They had two children, Cathy and Pat.

In 1975, Ed met Sally at Parents without Partners, and they went on to marry. They raised Sally's boys John and Allen.

After retiring, Ed enjoyed visiting his Friends, doing gun repairs, doing scrimshaw, and watching classic movies.

Ed was predeceased by his father, George Edward Pitt, Sr.; his mother, Virginia Pitt; his son, George Kilpatrick (Pat) Pitt; his great-grandson, Jaxx Tiberius Sellers.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Pitt; children, Cathy Starr, John Rodi (Tiffany), Allen Rodi; four grandchildren, Lauren Fountain (Hunter), Christopher Sellers, Brittany Rodi, Josh Rodi; three great-grandchildren, James Fountain, Tristen Fountain, and Wesley Fountain.

