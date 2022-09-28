PIRKLE, Robert



Robert Edsel Pirkle was born in Buford, Georgia on January 23, 1936, and went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Caesar J. Pirkle and Gladys (Sizemore) Pirkle; his granddaughter, Amy Dudley; and his great-granddaughter, Sarah Dudley. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Edna Mae (Burns) Pirkle and they were married on September 9, 1956. He is also survived by his children, Brenda (Dan) Dudley of Fayetteville, Georgia, Michael (Jodi) Pirkle of Rome, Georgia, Daniel (Lori) Pirkle of Buford, Georgia; his grandchildren, Benjamin (Danielle) Dudley, Hannah (Jonathan) Lancaster, Anna (David) Lillie, Garrison Pirkle, Laura Dudley, Alex (Nikki) Pirkle, Caroline (Zachary) Birkholz, and Christian Pirkle; great-grandchildren, Caleb Dudley, Luke Lancaster, and Abigail Grace Lillie; and his brother-in-law, Jerry (Lynn) Burns. Robert graduated from Southwest High School in 1954, was a graduate of Southern Tech and also furthered his education at Georgia Tech. He retired from a long career at Marable-Pirkle, Inc., an electrical pole line contractor begun by his father in 1946. Robert served many years on the boards of Southeastern Line Constructors Chapter NECA and Southeastern Line Constructors Apprenticeship and Training (SELCAT). He was a lifelong active member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church in East Point, Georgia where he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior under the ministry of Jesse Hendley. More recently he was active at Flat Creek Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia. Robert loved singing and leading music at church and other functions, participating with solos, duets, and other chorale groups over the years. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Georgia. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville with Reverend Josh Saefkow and Reverend Bill Priester officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guido Evangelistic Association, 600 N. Lewis Street, Metter, GA 30439, or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 498, Fayetteville, GA 30214.

