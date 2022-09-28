ajc logo
X

Pirkle, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PIRKLE, Robert

Robert Edsel Pirkle was born in Buford, Georgia on January 23, 1936, and went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Caesar J. Pirkle and Gladys (Sizemore) Pirkle; his granddaughter, Amy Dudley; and his great-granddaughter, Sarah Dudley. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Edna Mae (Burns) Pirkle and they were married on September 9, 1956. He is also survived by his children, Brenda (Dan) Dudley of Fayetteville, Georgia, Michael (Jodi) Pirkle of Rome, Georgia, Daniel (Lori) Pirkle of Buford, Georgia; his grandchildren, Benjamin (Danielle) Dudley, Hannah (Jonathan) Lancaster, Anna (David) Lillie, Garrison Pirkle, Laura Dudley, Alex (Nikki) Pirkle, Caroline (Zachary) Birkholz, and Christian Pirkle; great-grandchildren, Caleb Dudley, Luke Lancaster, and Abigail Grace Lillie; and his brother-in-law, Jerry (Lynn) Burns. Robert graduated from Southwest High School in 1954, was a graduate of Southern Tech and also furthered his education at Georgia Tech. He retired from a long career at Marable-Pirkle, Inc., an electrical pole line contractor begun by his father in 1946. Robert served many years on the boards of Southeastern Line Constructors Chapter NECA and Southeastern Line Constructors Apprenticeship and Training (SELCAT). He was a lifelong active member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church in East Point, Georgia where he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior under the ministry of Jesse Hendley. More recently he was active at Flat Creek Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia. Robert loved singing and leading music at church and other functions, participating with solos, duets, and other chorale groups over the years. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Georgia. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville with Reverend Josh Saefkow and Reverend Bill Priester officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guido Evangelistic Association, 600 N. Lewis Street, Metter, GA 30439, or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 498, Fayetteville, GA 30214.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service

180 N Jeff Davis Dr.

Fayetteville, GA

30214

http://www.mowells.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets 7h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why Herschel Walker is focusing on transgender athletes in Senate campaign
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
8h ago

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Man accused of hiding in backseat during carjacking outside Acworth eatery
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Martin, Clifford
2h ago
Wilson, Mary
2h ago
Davenport, Addis
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
2h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
13h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top