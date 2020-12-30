PIRKLE, Harold L.



TIFTON-Harold L. Pirkle, 75, of Tifton, GA, passed away on December 26, 2020. His beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara (Bam) Pirkle, was with him when he died.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Loy Clay Pirkle and Mary Ann Bailey Goddard both of Atlanta, GA.



He is survived by his wife, two daughters and sons-in-law, Anna and Chris Silvestri, and Emily and Eric Toledo, all of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren: Molly and Lila Silvestri and Sam and Anna Toledo; two brothers and one sister: Bill Pirkle (Ginny) of Seattle, WA; Gary Goddard (Debra) of Buford, GA; Tammy King, of Atlanta, GA; and caregiver and dear friend, Debra Dove of Tifton.



A virtual service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Tifton, GA. via live stream at https://www.facebook.com/stannestifton.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Tifton, GA (www.alz.org) or St. Anne's Episcopal Church of Tifton (www.stannestifton.com). Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.

