Pippins, Bobby

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PIPPINS, Bobby

Bobby Pippins, age 85, better known to family and friends as "Bob", was born on March 8, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia. He departed this life on Monday, May 23, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Cortege will assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM on the day of service. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




