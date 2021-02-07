PIPER, Carol Lee



Carol Lee Piper, 70, passed away peacefully, February 3, 2021. A native Atlantan, Carol was an avid history and music enthusiast who also enjoyed writing short stories, reading and travelling. She loved all animals, big and small, but especially cats. Carol is preceded in death by her mother, Jeannie Frazier and her father Alvin DeForrest Moore, Sr. Those left to cherish her memory include siblings, Alvin DeForrest Moore, Jr. (Denese), Carey Miller and Cathy Frazier; nieces Ashley Miller and Kristin Fowlkes (Chad); nephews Tim Moore and Philip Baker; great nephews Nathan Moore, Charlie Fowlkes and Connor Fowlkes and many cousins. Her family will celebrate her life at a private graveside service.



