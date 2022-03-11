PINKSTON, Joshua Brittain



Joshua Brittain Pinkston, 49, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2022, from heart complications. Josh was born on May 2, 1972, to the late James A. Pinkston Jr. and Brenda B Pinkston in Atlanta, GA. Josh graduated from Lassiter High School in Marietta, GA and received his degree in video production from The Art Institute of Atlanta in 1998. Josh worked as director and editor for the television program Atlanta's Best New Homes for many years. Josh resided in Woodstock, GA, and was an active member of his community. Josh is remembered by his wife of 15 years Jessica A Pinkston, daughter Kyla Pinkston, son Adam Pinkston, mother Brenda B Pinkston, brother James A. Pinkston III (Cathy) of Woodstock, GA. Along with nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle, and cousins. His greatest joy was his family. He loved trips to the beach, coaching and attending his children's sporting events, and cheering his Georgia Bulldogs. In his adult years was an avid tennis player. Josh had a great love for animals, especially his rescue dogs. He was known for his kindness and quick smile. He will be forever loved and missed. Services were held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, 1673 Jamerson Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. The family asked In lieu of flowers, a donation to be made to the Angels Among Us pet rescue or any other rescue that touches your heart in his honor.

