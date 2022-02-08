PILCHER, Joshua Matthew



Joshua Matthew Pilcher, age 37, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 30, 2022. He has gone home to be with his beloved grandmother. Josh faced many challenges during the last 19 years. He did his best to live best his life. He is now free of the demons that haunted him every day. Josh was preceded in death by grandparents Thelma Guthrie, Everette Guthrie, Charles and Cornelia Ann Pilcher. Josh is survived by his mother, Karen Pilcher; stepfather and best friend, John Haxo, brother Chad Pilcher (Amy); niece Cora Pilcher; step-niece Chloe Hill; stepsisters Michelle Haxo Ogrizek, Victoria Ogrizek, Rachel Haxo; aunt Judy Sakacs; and cousins, Tony Sakacs and Tracie Sakacs; uncle Dennis Sakacs; and aunt Diane Sakacs; Charley Pilcher, father; and by a host of extended family and loved ones. Josh loved all things sports and was an amazing soccer player. In his senior year of high school, he was the kicker for the football team. Josh loved watches and shoes, fishing, camping, and all things outdoors. He was a great artist; he especially loved sketching and ceramics. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2PM at Roswell United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 PM in the church parlor. Flowers are accepted, or the family asks that donations be made in Joshua's name to NAMI Northside Atlanta, PO Box 244043, Atlanta, Georgia 30324 or online at naminorthsideatlanta.org.



