Pike, Sidney

1 hour ago

PIKE, Sidney

Sidney Pike, 95, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022. Sidney was the retired President of CNN-International Special Projects and built CNN International through his persistent globetrotting. Family was the center of his universe, and he taught his children and grandchildren many life lessons – chief among them to never be too serious to laugh, especially at yourself, and that anything can be accomplished through perseverance.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 18 at Arlington Memorial Park (404-255-0750). Masks are required.

Learn more about Sidney's incredible career in his book "We Changed the World: Memoirs of a CNN Satellite Pioneer."




