PIKE, Robert Gregory



March 27, 1936 – December 16, 2021



Robert "Bob" Gregory Pike was born in 1936 the only child of Hellen Gregory Pike and Walter E. Pike of Coggon, Iowa. A 1954 graduate of Coggon High School, Bob joined the Air Force to "see the world". He was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. On weekend leave to Moultrie, he met the love of his life, Emolou ("Dianne") Miles Pike. They were married in 1956 and remained devoted partners for over 65 years.



Bob was a 1962 graduate of the University of Georgia. He worked 35-years for Federal National Mortgage Association (FannieMae).



He is survived by his wife, Dianne, and daughters, Teresa Pike Tomlinson (Trip) of Columbus, Georgia and Tonya D. Pike (Karen Burns) of Atlanta, Georgia. He also is survived by many in-law nieces and nephews. Bob was pre-deceased by his beloved cousin Erma Jean Meakins Van Alst (Gene), of Coggon, Iowa.



He will be remembered for his guileless spirit and cornball sense of humor. A kinder man we will never know.



A Memorial Service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church.



