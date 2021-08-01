Pierre, Rick St.

ST., PIERRE, Rick K.



Age 68, of Alpharetta, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2021. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on February 16, 1953.



Dr. St. Pierre was a talented orthopedic surgeon. He graduated from Duke University in 1975 and from Emory University School of Medicine in 1979. He also completed Surgical Fellowships under Dr. Richard Caspari and Dr. James Andrews, specializing in Arthroscopic Surgical procedures and Sports Medicine.



He was the founder of the Atlanta Center For Athletes in 1985, and in 2000 he founded the North Atlanta Orthopaedic Surgery Center.



Dr. St. Pierre was a well-known and well-respected orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery. He was the pioneer of arthroscopic shoulder surgery in Atlanta and a design contributor in the development of the ACL knee brace used for decades in the treatment of knee injuries.



During his stellar career, Dr. St. Pierre treated a long list of professional athletes and weekend warriors. He served as the physician for many events and professional organizations including, Women's Professional Tennis and Basketball, Men's Professional Soccer, Professional Baseball, and Professional Football, Olympic games in 1996, Collegiate Teams, and exceptional High School Athletic Programs in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. In addition, his dedication to the industrial athlete and those who served their communities, including General Motors, UPS, local fire and police departments, etc. was noteworthy. His love as an orthopedic surgeon was in his ability to return each injured patient to his or her pre-injury condition and activities.



Among his remarkable accomplishments, he continuously contributed to the orthopedics world by publishing a significant number of papers and orthopedic textbooks and giving related presentations internationally.



His legacy of being a self-made individual, a superior and talented surgeon, and his endless generosity will carry on and will be remembered by many.



Rick K. St. Pierre, MD, is survived by a wife Michelle, daughters Ashley and Laura, and son Tyler, a mother Thelma, brothers Dennis and Kenneth, Jr. and was pre-deceased by his father, Kenneth.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:00AM at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs. The family will host a private celebration of life reception in the evening, for family and friends, for more information contact the family. Funeral arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Home, 770-451-4999.

