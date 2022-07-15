Pierce, Richard

ajc logo
Obituaries
BULLOCK, Richard A.

Beloved father, Richard A. Bullock, passed away on June 22, 2022. Richard was born on August 5th, 1939. His father was Felton Bullock, and his mother's maiden name was Leila Burrell. Richard had a brother, James Bullock; and a sister, Charlene Head, both of which also died previously. He is survived by daughter, Cathy Bullock-McCalley; and son, Christopher Bullock; three grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. Richard was a lifelong, very skilled truck driver and avid golfer. Richard was the epitome of a hardworking man who dedicated his life to ensuring his family was provided for.

