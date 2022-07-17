PIERCE, Michael David "Mike"



Michael (Mike) David Pierce of Marietta passed away June 30, 2022, from complications of Parkinson's disease, and per his request, his body was donated to the Emory University School of Medicine's Body Donor Program. The beloved husband, father, and grandfather was born in Knoxville, TN, on Oct. 16, 1948, and lived most of his childhood in Atlanta. Graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1966, he worked at AT&T Long Lines before joining the U.S. Coast Guard. He served in-theater during the Vietnam War on the USCGC Sebago. On his return to Atlanta, Mike resumed working at AT&T, got married, and had two daughters while attending school at Clayton Junior College and Georgia State University. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and eventually retired from AT&T in 1989. Mike and his wife, Betty, started their business Pierce, Neumeister & Associates, Inc., building computer systems for long distance telephone companies in 1989. Mike retired from PNA in 2013 and began spending time with Betty in her real estate business. He enjoyed playing golf, hiking around Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, traveling, and going to lunch. Revered as a king of one-liners by his friends and family, Mike loved to laugh, tell "stupid" jokes, and compose and recite bawdy limericks. For better or worse, his sense of humor lives on in his daughters.



Mike is survived by his wife of 33 years, Betty Neumeister; his daughters, Emily Pierce (Joseph Parry) and Janet Pierce (Robert Cowart); and grandchildren, Georgia and Evan Parry. The youngest of seven, Mike is survived by his brother, Doug Pierce (Jackie); and was pre-deceased by his parents, John and Stella; as well as his siblings, Loreen, Patty, Jimmy, Johnny, Teri; and half-brother, James "Lank" Pierce. He is also survived by Leslie Lucking, the mother of his children.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given in Mike's name to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate), the Emory University School of Medicine's Body Donor Program (100 Woodruff Circle, Atlanta, GA 30322) and/or Wellstar Tranquility at Cobb Hospital (4040 Hospital West Dr. Austell GA 30106). A memorial will be held on October 16, 2022, at his home to celebrate his life.

