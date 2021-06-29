ajc logo
PIERCE, Mary Ann Pike

November 1, 1952

– May 31, 2021

It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of Mary Ann Pike Pierce of Bainbridge Island, WA, and previously of Jonesboro, GA. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She loved the Lord, storytelling, art, and her daily Bible study. She passed after a short illness.

She leaves to her memory a daughter, Lauren (Curt) Thomas and a son, Scott (Kim) Pierce, four beloved grandchildren - Abby and Harley Thomas, Cole and Boaz Pierce; her sister Jennie Pike and brother Tom Pike, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Ann and Thomas Pike, Sr. of Newnan, GA. Memorial plans will be announced at a later date.

