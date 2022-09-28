PIERCE, Darden Lee



Darden Lee Pierce, age 75 of Valdosta, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pauline Pierce; and son-in-law, Allen Wiegand. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Iris Pierce; children, Melissa Holley (Sam), Lisa Wiegand; grandchildren, Ryan Ferguson, Michael Holley, Stephen Wiegand, Stephanie Wiegand, Spencer Wiegand; great-grandchildren, Emberline Ferguson and Hayden Ferguson. Mr. Pierce was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member and ran the sound system for Tabernacle Assembly of God Church and retired after forty-two years of service with Atlanta Gas Light. He enjoyed leatherworking, woodworking, painting miniature models, and flying remote control planes. Darden was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Atlanta Falcons, UGA Bulldogs and Dale Jr. He loved his family and loved his dogs and cats. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Tim Hogg officiating; interment will follow at Smyrna Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

