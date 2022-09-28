ajc logo
X

Pierce, Darden

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PIERCE, Darden Lee

Darden Lee Pierce, age 75 of Valdosta, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pauline Pierce; and son-in-law, Allen Wiegand. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Iris Pierce; children, Melissa Holley (Sam), Lisa Wiegand; grandchildren, Ryan Ferguson, Michael Holley, Stephen Wiegand, Stephanie Wiegand, Spencer Wiegand; great-grandchildren, Emberline Ferguson and Hayden Ferguson. Mr. Pierce was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member and ran the sound system for Tabernacle Assembly of God Church and retired after forty-two years of service with Atlanta Gas Light. He enjoyed leatherworking, woodworking, painting miniature models, and flying remote control planes. Darden was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Atlanta Falcons, UGA Bulldogs and Dale Jr. He loved his family and loved his dogs and cats. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Tim Hogg officiating; interment will follow at Smyrna Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets 7h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why Herschel Walker is focusing on transgender athletes in Senate campaign
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
8h ago

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Man accused of hiding in backseat during carjacking outside Acworth eatery
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Martin, Clifford
2h ago
Wilson, Mary
2h ago
Davenport, Addis
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
2h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
13h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top