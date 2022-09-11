Pierce, Carroll

PIERCE (RAY), Carroll



Carroll Ray Pierce of Dublin Ohio, age 83, passed away peacefully Thursday September 1st, 2022 after a battle with Cancer. He was born January 10th, 1939 in Amarillo, TX, son of the late Jeff and Mildred Pierce of Burnet, TX. Carroll is survived by his wife Sylvia, his son Phil (Amy) Pierce of Waco, TX, and daughter Suzanne (Evan) Schwarz of Dublin, OH; grandchildren Devin, Austin, Owen and Ryann. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences and memories for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made in Carroll's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

