ajc logo
X

Piefke, Joan

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PIEFKE (HOVER), Joan

Age 95, of Sandy Springs, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday November 21, 2021 of natural causes. She was born in Quincy, Illinois on March 20, 1926. She will always be remembered for her wonderful laugh, unselfish generosity to others, her love of music and singing, and enjoying a glass of wine with her family and friends. She was married to the love of her life, Jack Piefke, for 29 years before his passing in 1979. At this time, Mom became actively involved with Mt. Paran Church, where she sang in the choir for over 25 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all those who knew her.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Nelle Hover, her sisters, Helen Cook and Ruth Gardner, and her nephew Steven Cook. She is survived by her children, Cheri Piefke, Bruce Piefke and his wife Cindy Piefke, Steve Piefke and his wife Melanie Piefke, grandsons Taylor Piefke, Jake Piefke and granddaughters Laney Piefke and Stephi Piefke, and all of her friends who loved her dearly.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, November 28 at 4:00 PM in the main sanctuary at Mt. Paran Church, 2055 Mt. Paran Road, NW, Atlanta Georgia 30338. Services can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/Ws35v9O5zi0

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to Mt. Paran Church Choir.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bower, John
1h ago
Carr, Adrienne
1h ago
Browne, James
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top