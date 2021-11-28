Piefke, Joan

PIEFKE (HOVER), Joan



Age 95, of Sandy Springs, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday November 21, 2021 of natural causes. She was born in Quincy, Illinois on March 20, 1926. She will always be remembered for her wonderful laugh, unselfish generosity to others, her love of music and singing, and enjoying a glass of wine with her family and friends. She was married to the love of her life, Jack Piefke, for 29 years before his passing in 1979. At this time, Mom became actively involved with Mt. Paran Church, where she sang in the choir for over 25 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all those who knew her.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Nelle Hover, her sisters, Helen Cook and Ruth Gardner, and her nephew Steven Cook. She is survived by her children, Cheri Piefke, Bruce Piefke and his wife Cindy Piefke, Steve Piefke and his wife Melanie Piefke, grandsons Taylor Piefke, Jake Piefke and granddaughters Laney Piefke and Stephi Piefke, and all of her friends who loved her dearly.



Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, November 28 at 4:00 PM in the main sanctuary at Mt. Paran Church, 2055 Mt. Paran Road, NW, Atlanta Georgia 30338. Services can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/Ws35v9O5zi0



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to Mt. Paran Church Choir.



