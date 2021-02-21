PIEDE, Anne



Anne Petix Piede, 93, of Peachtree Corners passed away on Saturday, January 30 after a short illness surrounded by her family. Anne was born in the Bronx, New York to Angelo and Anna Petix. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John C. Piede, and her beloved son, Jeffrey Piede. Anne is survived by son Dr. Robert Piede (Irene) of Dunwoody, and daughter, Janet Jones (Woody) of Peachtree Corners, grandchildren Dr. John Piede (Meredith), Anthony Piede (Amanda), Lauren Jones, Erica Jones, Jacquelyn Jones and great-grandchildren Bennett Jones, Noah and Owen Piede, and Ansley and Ethan Piede.



Anne was the youngest of a family of 5 brothers. She was adored by her brothers and when she and her husband were transferred to Atlanta in 1955 they were not happy. However, Anne and John made a beautiful life for themselves and their three children in Georgia. They loved to entertain with their many friends and traveled and cruised with many of them. Anne and John were a true example of the love a couple shares having known each other since the age of fourteen.



Anne was a devoted wife and mother and took great pleasure in volunteering in her growing family's activities with scouts, brownies, school, church, and neighborhood. As her family grew, Anne was able to enjoy bridge with her friends, ceramics, knitting, and time with the Flair Forest Garden Club. In more recent years, she was involved in the All Saints Catholic Church Knitting group which made blankets for the Ronald McDonald house and hats for premature babies. Anne will be greatly missed for her beautiful smile, her love for her family, and all the support and care she provided to her loved ones.



Her family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Emory St. Joseph's for the excellent care she received, especially during this pandemic. In addition, they would like to thank the Amedisys hospice nurses who gave such wonderful care to Anne and loving support to her daughter during Anne's illness.



A private graveside service will be held and a memorial/mass will be held at a future date at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody.



