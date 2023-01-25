Pickett, Hollis

PICKETT, Sr., Hollis



William



Hollis William Pickett, Sr., of Tucker, died peacefully on January 20, 2023 at the age of 94. He was born in Atlanta on February 17, 1928 to Jay Windsor and Mary Catherine Donnelly Pickett, the third of four sons. He spent his elementary school days in East Lake where he loved to ride the streetcar to the end of the line. During his years at Atlanta Boys' High School, the family lived on Springdale Road in Druid Hills, but they later returned to East Lake where he played golf and worked as a life guard at East Lake Country Club. He married Harriet Faye Livingston in 1950 and served as an X-ray technician in the US Army during the Korean War. The couple returned to Atlanta and Hollis began a career in industrial sales that spanned more than 40 years. He worked for Pye-Barker Supply Company for many years, and finished his career with the Cameron and Barkley Company. Three children were born to the couple: Jo Ann, Bill, and Jay. Hollis was proud of his involvement in his children's lives when they were young as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts and a coach of various sports teams. He was a gifted athlete and fan of Georgia Tech, the Braves, and the Falcons. Although born and raised a Methodist, Hollis became an Episcopalian and belonged to St. Bede's Episcopal Church in the Northlake area for more than 50 years. He especially enjoyed coaching and playing on the church softball team for 17 years. He served on many Vestries and was Senior and Junior Warden several times. In 2015, St. Bede's bestowed upon him the honorary title "Warden Emeritus." In 1987, Hollis married Patricia Plummer Wankel and together they purchased residential rental property and worked as property managers. Tennis became his favorite sport late in life, and he especially enjoyed serving as a volunteer at the tennis venue during the 1996 Olympics. Hollis is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Jo Ann (Dan) Myers, Hollis William, Jr. (Karen), and Jay Windsor, III (Danielle); his grandchildren, Andrew H. Parvin, Hollis W. Pickett, III (Alyssa), M. Allan Pickett, Lorel L. Pickett; and two great-grandchildren, Zoie Noelle Pickett and Hadley Paige Pickett. He is also survived by two step-sons, Scott (Colleen) Wankel of Falmouth, MA and Stephen Wankel of the home. He had eight step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren from his children's marriages as well as three Wankel granddaughters. He was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers, Jay W. Pickett, Jr. and John David Pickett. Survivors include his brother, Mike D. Pickett (Sherry) of St. Simons Island; five nieces and a nephew. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Bede's Episcopal Church, 2601 Henderson Mill Road, NE, Atlanta, 30345, at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Very Reverend S. Chadwick Vaughn will preside. Interment of Hollis' ashes will be in the St. Bede's Memorial Garden and a reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Bede's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund.



