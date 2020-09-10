Pickering, Samuel

PICKERING, Jr., Samuel Marion "Sam" January 10, 1938 August 27, 2020 Samuel "Sam" Marion Pickering, Jr., 82, of Macon, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Hart's at the Cupola. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Industrial Mineral Scholarship Fund, Secretary of Mining Engineers, 12999 E. Adam Aircraft Circle, Englewood, CO 80112, or the charity of your choice. Sam was born January 10, 1938 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Samuel Marion and Emma Hawking Pickering. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology and went on to receive his Master of Science at the University of Tennessee. Soon, he had a job at the Georgia Geological Survey in Atlanta. Hard work and innovative thinking lead him to become the State Geologist and Director of the Survey. When the goals of the survey were changed, Sam took a job at Georgia Kaolin Deepstep and Dry Branch. When his boss retired, he became Lands Manager. After retirement Sam went on to start his own consulting business, Industrial Mineral Services. He had clients worldwide. Sam was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Kendall. Sam is survived by his wife, Lynda Pickering; daughter, Suzanne P. Deal (Ronnie); and brother, Frank Pickering (Judith). Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences. Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.

